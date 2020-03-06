Economy

US Created 273K Jobs in Feb. Despite Coronavirus Fears

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
US Economy Created 273K Jobs in Feb.

The U.S. economy created a hefty 273,000 nonfarm jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from January’s 3.6 percent, as the market for workers remained firm despite early stages of the coronavirus scare. Restaurants and bars saw a particularly strong 53,000 job gains.

The bullish report beat analysts’ expectations. Experts had only expected the U.S. economy to add some 175,000 jobs during the month, although they foresaw a 3.5 percent unemployment rate.

“Word that 273,000 jobs were added indicates that the job market was in a good place in mid-February, with many employers managing to forge ahead despite worker shortages in some sectors and regions,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.

Average hourly earnings also rose 9 cents from January to hit $28.52 and have gained 3 percent over the past year. Among key individual sectors, hourly pay rose to $20.13 for retail workers, up slightly from $20.09 in January and 3.7 percent higher than February 2019’s $19.42. In the leisure and hospitality sector, average hourly earnings hit $16.87, up slightly from January’s $16.82 and up 3 percent from February 2019’s $16.38.

Still, the strong report did little to impress a Wall Street that remains worried about how much the coronavirus will hurt the U.S. and global economies. Stocks resumed their coronavirus-related fall Friday morning (March 6), with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 681.62 points at 25,439.66 shortly after 10 a.m. ET. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also fell further into record-low territory, dropping 0.244 percent to 0.682 percent.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
4.1K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express
3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express

eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division
3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

EBay Wants To Sell Off S Korean Unit

Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank
3.1K
B2B Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Corporate Payments For UAE Bank

2.8K
Innovation

Mastercard On Accelerating Growth Between FinTechs And FIs To Foster Ecosystem Collaboration

tech startup tech startup
2.8K
International

Brex Launches Vancouver Tech Hub With 40 Employees

Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field
2.6K
Investments

Visa Partnerships Level The Female Founder Funding Field

china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online
2.6K
International

Vehicle Sales Down 80 Pct In China Due To Coronavirus 

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen
2.5K
Fraud Attack

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen

Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions
2.5K
Innovation

Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions

What’s At Stake As CFPB Gets SCOTUS Hearing What’s At Stake As CFPB Gets SCOTUS Hearing
2.5K
Legal

What’s At Stake As CFPB ‘Constitutionality’ Gets SCOTUS Hearing

2.5K
Banking

The Rise Of ‘Intelligent Engagement’ In Corporate Banking

coronavirus coronavirus
2.4K
Economy

Coronavirus: AliExpress Warns Of Potential Delays; Marketplaces Tackle Overpriced Listings

How AI Can Eliminate Use Of Manual Fraud Review How AI Can Eliminate Use Of Manual Fraud Review
2.2K
Fraud Prevention

AI And Tossing Out The Manual Fraud Review Manual

Ant Financial, alipay, aliexpress, china, fintech, ecommerce, Acquires, Minority Stake, buy now pay later, Klarna Ant Financial, alipay, aliexpress, china, fintech, ecommerce, Acquires, Minority Stake, buy now pay later, Klarna
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Ant Financial Acquires Minority Stake In Klarna