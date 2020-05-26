Economy

US Economy Shows Signs Of Restart As Shutdowns End

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Economists are beginning to forecast that the worst damage of the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to The Wall Street Journal on Monday (May 25), pending that there isn’t a second wave of the virus.

Slow increases in activity in fields such as travel and shipping, which were previously at historic lows, but are now showing some movement back to positive numbers.

Truckstop.com, which looks at demand in trucking’s spot market, shows an 18 percent rise in available loads as of the week ending May 18 and said demand has been rising for each of the past four weeks, according to the WSJ.

Meanwhile, there have been more travelers passing through TSA gates as of late, with 267,451 travelers logged as of May 24. That number is nearly three times the low point of 87,534 on April 14, although overall, the numbers are still far from what they were in the pre-pandemic days.

The real estate market, likewise, is seeing an uptick, with a 27 percent spike as of May 24, up from its lows earlier in the pandemic, according to real estate tracker ShowingTime. Mortgage applications have also trended upwards in recent days.

San Francisco real estate agent Justin Fichelson said the spike in real estate likely comes from the amount of time people are spending at home.

“People are realizing, ‘I need a great place to call home,’” he said, according to WSJ. Low interest rates haven’t hurt that cause, either.

Though there will still be hurdles — the unemployment rate is historically high, with many jobs that are unsure to come back. Recent figures say there are 38 million Americans on unemployment, with millions of new applicants each of the previous several weeks.

And a second round of the virus has not been ruled out yet, with no one able to give a sure answer on what will happen in that regard and medical experts saying it’s a possibility that the virus will hit again in the winter. 

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
1.6K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
1.6K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

online shopping payment online shopping payment
1.5K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

1.5K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

cybersecurity cybersecurity
1.5K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
1.5K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch
1.4K
Retail

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch

FinTech Helps Main Street Find Its Footing FinTech Helps Main Street Find Its Footing
1.4K
SMBs

FinTechs Help Main Street Find Its Footing

1.2K
B2B Payments

Intuit Posts 8 Pct Q3 Revenue Hit

RevoluPAY Now Licensed In Every EU Country RevoluPAY Now Licensed In Every EU Country
1.2K
B2B Payments

RevoluPAY Now Licensed To Provide Services In Every EU Country

xero, transferwise, SMBs, cash flow, solutions, tools. coronavirus, AP, accounting, news xero, transferwise, SMBs, cash flow, solutions, tools. coronavirus, AP, accounting, news
1.0K
B2B Payments

Xero Partners With Transferwise To Help SMBs With Cash Flow

Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags
960
Consumer Finance

Europeans Save Less, Spend More As Economy Lags

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
925
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
840
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

816
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India