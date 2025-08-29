Disposable Income Edges Up in July But Consumers Pare Their Spending

Highlights
Consumers are decelerating their spending when adjusted for inflation, despite nominal spending outpacing income growth, indicating a move toward conserving cash.
Personal income and disposable income saw increases in July, primarily driven by a significant rise in wages and salaries.
Inflation remains a significant factor, with the PCE price index and core PCE showing increases, and consumer inflation expectations on the rise.
All eyes were on the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures data Friday (Aug. 29) as a read-across for when the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates.