Job Prospects and Inflation Weigh on Consumer Confidence

Highlights
Consumer confidence declined in August, primarily due to concerns about surging inflation and dimmed job prospects.
Inflation expectations rose to 6.2%, and concerns intensified regarding tariffs and high prices for everyday items, impacting consumer spending.
While assessments of personal finances strengthened slightly, future expectations for the labor market deteriorated, and the share of respondents expecting a recession increased.
Consumer confidence slipped in August, as individuals said inflation is likely to surge, while job prospects dimmed and spending plans were, at best, mixed.