Economy Loses Momentum as Inflation Direction Remains Uncertain

Highlights
The latest revision to GDP shows an even starker reversal from the fourth-quarter gains seen last year.
Consumer spending continues to decelerate, and there are no indications that things have picked up into the last few weeks of the quarter.
Other data points from this week, in terms of consumer confidence, indicate a general pullback in discretionary spending.
Consumer spending — the engine that drives the U.S. economy — is flagging, helping to reverse what seemed like relentless growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in previous quarters.