Consumers Temper Spending Plans as Confidence Slides in June

Highlights
The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence declined in June, retracting a portion of May’s gains.
Consumers see elevated inflation ahead, though decelerating, as tariffs are top of mind.
Dining out may see a boost near term, in one of the few positive signs of spending plans.
The most recent inflation data indicate that the impact of tariffs overall has been thus far not been as drastic as some might have feared. But consumers are still mulling what’s to come, and the spending picture is at best mixed.
