Retail Sales Fall as Shoppers Retreat From Big Purchases After Tariff Rush

Highlights
Retail sales slipped in May after a surge in big-ticket spending ahead of tariffs.
Excluding autos, spending was mixed, and some key discretionary categories, such as dining out, were lower.
Consumer sentiment has been volatile through the past few months and the pullback may continue into summer amid tariff and macro uncertainty.
The tariff-induced spending splurge may have come to an end.
