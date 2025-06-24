Fed’s Powell Tells House Committee Tariff-Based Inflation Will ‘Show Up’

Highlights
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that the short- and long-term inflationary impacts are uncertain.
But prices are likely to move higher during the summer months, the central banker said during testimony and remarks before the House Financial Services Committee Tuesday.
Consumer spending growth, in the meantime, is moderating, while there are some paths toward cutting interest rates sooner rather than later, Powell said.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday (June 24) that higher tariffs will likely lead to higher prices down the line – though when, and how much of, those costs might be passed along to consumers is uncertain.
