In the Year of the CEO, Convera Bets on Data and Discipline

Highlights
Convera CEO Patrick Gauthier calls 2025 a “once-in-a-generation” test of agility for CEOs navigating tariffs, monetary shifts and geopolitical tension.
Payments firms sit atop reams of data, but Gauthier says regulated businesses like Convera must use AI within strict guardrails.
Modernizing legacy systems into code-driven infrastructure is how Convera is turning volatility into opportunity.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: Convera’s Patrick Gauthier
Patrick Gauthier is the CEO of Convera, a global B2B payments company specializing in cross-border money movement and foreign exchange solutions for businesses in more than 200 countries and territories.
