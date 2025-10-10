Inflation Clouds Consumer Sentiment, Nudging Households Toward Credit

Highlights
Consumer sentiment remains subdued as inflation and job worries persist, keeping confidence fragile.
With prices still high, credit is increasingly viewed as a vital financial buffer.
Financial institutions that extend clear, trusted access to credit stand to deepen customer loyalty and usage.
Consumer sentiment paused its late-summer slide in October, but the story behind the headline hasn’t changed: households remain fixated on high prices and a softening job outlook, and they don’t expect quick improvement.