NY Fed: Businesses Are Already Passing Along Tariff Costs to Consumers

Highlights
Most businesses surveyed by the New York Fed facing tariff-induced cost increases passed on at least some of these higher costs to their customers by raising prices, with pass-through rates varying between manufacturers and service firms.
Price increases related to tariffs happened quickly, with over half of businesses adjusting prices within a month of experiencing cost increases.
A significant percentage of firms surveyed by the New York Fed also cut staffing levels.
Just before tariffs took root in April, PYMNTS Intelligence found in its “Certainty Project” report that a majority of firms across various sectors anticipated higher costs. At the time, 42% of services firms said they were considering raising prices on their products, and 3 in 4 said they planned to reduce operational costs.
See More In: china, economy, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, imports, manufacturing, New York Fed, News, prices, pricing, PYMNTS News, Retail, services, tariffs, taxes