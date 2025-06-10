PYMNTS Study Finds 94% of Enterprise CFOs Have No Plans to Reshore

Highlights
Only 5.9% of U.S. enterprises surveyed in May have shifted their foreign imports to domestic sourcing.
Some 84% of retail and goods enterprises expect product shortages this year, but 61% say it could take as long as three years to shore up supply chains.
Faced with rising costs due to tariffs, 53% of goods enterprises are preparing to raise prices, while 28% have already done so.
Everyone seems to have an opinion on trade policies and tariff rates these days. But the ones that matter are from the companies that need to plan in accordance with their fluctuations.
