Starved for Cash, Farmers Face Agriculture’s Toughest Year, Bushel CEO Says

Highlights
Rising input costs like seeds, fertilizer and fuel, combined with falling crop prices, are leaving farmers in a precarious position, even as they produce record harvests of corn and soybeans.
Trade tensions and tariff uncertainty are stalling grain exports, while potential renewable fuel mandates and government subsidies provide some hope but remain politically uncertain.
High interest rates are straining farmers’ ability to finance inputs, although digital tools and services are helping farmers manage logistics, data and cash flow in a tough environment.
