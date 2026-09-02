Fed Beige Book Shows High-End Spending Defying Consumer Strain

Highlights
The Fed found solid high-end spending alongside broader price sensitivity and pullbacks in several districts.
District reports show the divide reaching credit: New York banks reported worsening consumer credit quality, while Atlanta contacts said some households were borrowing for essentials.
The pattern extends beyond income. Savings and the ability to withstand an unexpected expense are separating households that remain financially stable from those losing ground.
The American consumer is still spending, but the Federal Reserve’s latest survey makes it increasingly difficult to speak of all consumers as though they were experiencing the same economy.