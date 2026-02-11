Labor Market Looks Calm but 4 in 10 Americans Turn to Side Gigs
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ January employment report, released Wednesday (Feb. 11), delivered the kind of headline that suggests calm. Payrolls rose by 130,000 and the unemployment rate held at 4.3%. On its face, that’s a labor market that’s still adding jobs, but no longer running hot. Yet for banking, FinTech and payments leaders, the more interesting story isn’t the top line. It’s the way work and income is getting more fragmented under the surface.