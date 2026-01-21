President Trump Takes Affordability Fight to Davos

Highlights
President Trump called high credit card interest rates a direct barrier to household affordability and urged Congress to cap rates at 10% for one year.
He tied falling inflation, lower gasoline prices and easing mortgage rates to broader consumer affordability.
He framed interest rate policy as central to restoring homeownership and household balance sheets.
President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (Jan. 21) drew headlines for its geopolitical content but was also notable for its coverage of key domestic economic themes.