Why Consumers Are Pulling Back Before the Labor Market Does

Highlights
June hiring slowed while job openings remained elevated, reinforcing a labor market that is stable but stagnant.
PYMNTS Intelligence found a growing gap between confidence in keeping a job and confidence in finding another one.
The shift is likely to influence payment choices, borrowing and spending before it shows up in the unemployment rate.
The latest jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests the labor market is cooling gradually. PYMNTS Intelligence finds consumers are already behaving as though the slowdown has arrived.