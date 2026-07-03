Zuckerberg Tells Meta Employees AI Agents Are Advancing Slower Than Expected
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees Thursday (July 2) that artificial intelligence (AI) agents have not progressed as quickly as he expected, a rare admission from the executive who bet his company’s structure, and as much as $145 billion in infrastructure spending this year, on the technology. The comments land at a moment when the payments and commerce industries are racing to build rails for agent-driven transactions, and they raise a question the whole digital economy is asking: How fast is agentic AI really moving?