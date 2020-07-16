Facebook

Facebook To Roll Out TikTok Rival Instagram Reels In Several Countries

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Facebook To Roll Out Instagram Reels In Several Countries

At a time when TikTok encounters questions from the U.S. government regarding its use of user information, Facebook plans to soon roll out a similar service called Instagram Reels in several countries. The offering will come to the U.S. in addition to over 50 nations in a timeframe of weeks, NBC News reported, citing unnamed sources.

Facebook will roll out Instagram Reels in the United States, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, and approximately 50 additional nations. Users will have the capacity to get into Reels via the lower part of their Instagram screens. The news comes as TikTok has enjoyed widespread use, particularly with teens.

Facebook rolled out Reels first in Brazil in November 2019 and brought it to Germany and France in June.

Instagram Reels allows users to create and distribute short video clips played to an expansive selection of music, similar to TikTok. Additionally, users can take and mix from the clips of other individuals, similar to TikTok. Users can also witness their videos become viral in an area of most popular clips called “Featured Reels,” also similar to TikTok.

TikTok has become the chosen digital hangout of Gen Z from a obscure video-posting website. Musicians and content creators on the platform have become famous on the internet in a matter of weeks. Their rise to notoriety comes especially as coronavirus quarantines continue throughout the globe. The platform is where the young and fashionable go to see and be seen. As a result, artists and brands are gradually moving there, too.

Wells Fargo, however, is requesting that workers take the TikTok apps off of their work phones due to worries over security. China’s Bytedance owns the app, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said that those in the U.S. who downloaded the program risked their personal data coming into “the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
11.9K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
9.5K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
7.6K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
5.7K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

4.5K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

MUFG
3.9K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

3.0K
Digital Payments

Visa Launches Visa Installments Pilots in the US

3.0K
Mobile Applications

The Four Features That Spend-Conscious Consumers Want From Mobile Card Apps

Coca-Cola Serves Up ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature
2.8K
Retail

Coca-Cola Serves Up Contactless ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature

amazon dash carts
2.7K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Carts At LA Supermarket

SBA: EIDL Emergency Grant Program Out Of Money
2.4K
Loans

SBA: EIDL Emergency Grant Program Runs Out Of Money

Resiliency In Global Trade Finance Initiatives
2.2K
Banking

Citi: FIs’ Role In Creating Resilient Global Trade Finance Initiatives

2.2K
Google

Google Caves On Data To Get Fitbit Merger Approval

Feedzai
2.1K
Payments Innovation

Machine Learning Stabilizes Business Continuity During COVID

2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea Eyes Crypto Capital Gains Tax; Crypto Lawyers See Rise In Demand