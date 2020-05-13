Zuckerberg Sends $100K To 8 San Fran Restaurants

It was a good day for some California restaurants.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave $100,000 to each of their eight favorite Bay Area eateries, according to Palo Alto Online.

Facebook’s co-founder and his college-sweetheart-turned-wife sent the money to help the restaurants stay in business as the coronavirus continues, according to the news outlet.

The recipients include Palo Alto Japanese restaurant Dohatsuten, where the couple are reportedly regulars; Palo Alto Sol and Fuki Sushi, which catered the couple’s 2012 wedding; Los Altos Chinese spot Chef Chu’s; Redwood City’s Vesta, which serves Italian food; Sushi Sam’s Edomata, a San Mateo spot; La Ciccia; and The Liberties Bar & Grill, near the couple’s home.

A spokesperson for the pair told Eater SF that these funds came from the two of them as private citizens. They can be used at the restaurant owners’ discretion.

The spokesperson said the money was not a donation, but a large order of food from each spot. The spokesperson could not say where the food orders were delivered.

As of January, Zuckerberg had a net worth of $82.6 billion, Business Insider reported, making him the fifth-richest person in the world.

