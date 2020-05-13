Facebook

Zuckerberg Sends $100K To 8 San Fran Restaurants

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

It was a good day for some California restaurants.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave $100,000 to each of their eight favorite Bay Area eateries, according to Palo Alto Online.

Facebook’s co-founder and his college-sweetheart-turned-wife sent the money to help the restaurants stay in business as the coronavirus continues, according to the news outlet.

The recipients include Palo Alto Japanese restaurant Dohatsuten, where the couple are reportedly regulars; Palo Alto Sol and Fuki Sushi, which catered the couple’s 2012 wedding; Los Altos Chinese spot Chef Chu’s; Redwood City’s Vesta, which serves Italian food; Sushi Sam’s Edomata, a San Mateo spot; La Ciccia; and The Liberties Bar & Grill, near the couple’s home.

A spokesperson for the pair told Eater SF that these funds came from the two of them as private citizens. They can be used at the restaurant owners’ discretion.

The spokesperson said the money was not a donation, but a large order of food from each spot. The spokesperson could not say where the food orders were delivered.

As of January, Zuckerberg had a net worth of $82.6 billion, Business Insider reported, making him the fifth-richest person in the world.

On Tuesday (May 12) Facebook released the fifth edition of its Community Standards Enforcement Report, which provides metrics on how well the company enforced its policies from October 2019 through March 2020.

“We’ve spent the last few years building tools, teams and technologies to help protect elections from interference, prevent misinformation from spreading on our apps and keep people safe from harmful content,” the report said.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.6K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
3.4K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.1K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.9K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
2.9K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.7K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
2.7K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.6K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

money money
2.6K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

SMS message SMS message
2.6K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.5K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
2.5K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.5K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

homebuying selling homebuying selling
2.4K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing