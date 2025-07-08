Digital Wallets Unite Banks and FinTechs in Latin America’s Inclusion Push

Highlights
The growth of digital wallets and digital payments in Latin America is underpinning a shift away from cash.
Tory Jackson, head of business development and strategy for Latin America at Galileo, tells PYMNTS the region offers lessons for other nations for financial services innovation and financial inclusion.
The emergence of these licensed FinTech entities, along with other innovative players, has compelled traditional banks to reevaluate their strategies.
Watch more: Latin America’s Digital Wallet Surge Forces Banks to Expand Financial Inclusion
