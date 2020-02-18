Deep Dive: Orchestrating Complex Authentication And Fraud Decisioning

eCommerce fraud losses, including those experienced by banking services, are projected to reach $48 billion annually by 2023, with synthetic identity theft representing a major source of loss for FIs. Such schemes see scammers piecing together consumers’ personal details, such as Social Security numbers and birth dates, to create false identities that can be used for fraudulent purposes. Estimates suggest that synthetic identity theft is responsible for approximately 80 percent of the banking industry’s credit card losses.

Fraud orchestration combats these scams by preventing personal data from being siloed, instead transferring it from one channel to the next. This strong data connectivity reduces false positives and is agile enough to thwart attacks before they happen, which is good news for FIs: Recent research showed that more than half of 43 surveyed banks recovered less than 25 percent of their fraud losses.

Banks Bet On Digital Banking

Banks that are expanding their services across multiple channels to accommodate customers’ desires for speed and convenience may also see new opportunities to drive revenue. One report found that customers who use at least three channels provide double the revenue of those who use just one.

Mobile channels are becoming increasingly important revenue sources for FIs around the globe as more consumers use such devices to complete transactions. A recent survey found that banks that were able to shift their in-branch transactions to digital channels saw their digital sales volumes increase 26 percent. It also reported that more than 25 North American banks saw digital sales representing approximately 10 percent of all their product sales. Banks that earn consumers’ trust by securing their mobile data and transactions will likely see plenty of growth, as 40 percent of U.S. consumers now use mobile banking. Fraud orchestration will be key for these FIs given that 93 percent of such attempted transactions were flagged as fraudulent, however.