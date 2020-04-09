TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Trulioo digital identity
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service