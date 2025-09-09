Entrust Adds Mastercard Insights to Identity Verification Platform

Entrust has integrated Mastercard Identity insights powered by Ekata into the Entrust Identity Verification Security Platform.

This combination delivers intelligent pre-screening that identifies threats early to strengthen fraud prevention and automates remote onboarding for customers to streamline their onboarding experience, the companies said in a Tuesday (Sept. 9) press release.

During the application process, Mastercard Identity uses machine learning-powered data analytics based on user information to surface inconsistencies and suspicious patterns, which helps organizations detect and block threats, according to the release.

By adapting to each user’s risk profile, Entrust Identity Verification applies additional checks to low-risk individuals only when needed, which helps to reduce drop-off rates, the release said.

This solution also saves organizations’ resources by minimizing the need for manual reviews, per the release.

“As identity fraud is on the rise, along with high costs and rising customer expectations, collaboration is crucial,” Minh Nguyen, vice president of product, identity verification at Entrust, said in the release. “Organizations have to adapt faster than ever, and this partnership helps ensure that they can leverage Mastercard’s insights through our platform to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Dennis Gamiello, executive vice president, global head of identity at Mastercard, said in the release that the combination of Mastercard Identity’s insights and the Entrust Identity Platform helps enterprises “move beyond reactive fraud detection.”

“This partnership expansion enables a proactive, personalized approach that strengthens security while keeping the user experience seamless,” Gamiello said.

In an earlier product introduction, Mastercard said in April 2024 that it was bringing an artificial intelligence-driven, partnership approach to detecting and preventing identity and payments scams before they can result in victimizing consumers.

“Scammers are exploiting new technologies, making their deception and impersonation scams increasingly difficult for consumers to recognize,” Chris Reid, who was executive vice president of identity solutions at Mastercard at the time, said in an April 2024 press release.

In January, Entrust added AI-powered verification to its identity-as-a-service platform, saying the new offering was being introduced to respond to increasingly advanced forms of identity fraud.

“With fraud becoming more sophisticated, it’s more important than ever that businesses establish verified identities from day one,” Bhagwat Swaroop, who was president of digital security at Entrust at the time, said in a January press release.