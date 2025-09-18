Risk Experts Tell Congress Banks Need to Unify Against Fraud

Highlights
Fraud poses an escalating and pervasive threat to the financial system, with criminals employing advanced technologies like AI and social engineering, witnesses told a House Financial Services subcommittee.
Banks face significant limitations in combating fraud on their own due to technological constraints and regulatory gaps, as fraudsters are also leveraging new technologies like AI to advance their schemes.
A comprehensive, collaborative and “whole-of-ecosystem” approach is crucial to combat fraud, requiring cooperation across federal, state and local governments, the financial sector, technology platforms and telecom companies.
Fraudsters, aided by advanced technologies, pose a pervasive and escalating threat to the financial system, financial services and risk experts told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday (Sept. 18).