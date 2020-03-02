Gig Economy

Lyft, Uber Pay Big Money To Defeat AB5 Supporter

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Lyft, Uber Pay Big Money To Defeat AB5 Supporter

Lyft and Uber are fighting back against a California legislator who voted for AB5, a law that could potentially classify drivers as full-time employees and would have serious implications for the companies, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Lyft has put $2 million in an account to defeat Orange County Assemblyman Tyler Diep, the only Republican who voted for the law. Uber has shelled out $200,000 to a PAC that opposed Diep.

Diep will face a contested primary tomorrow (March 3).

Lyft’s committee is called Californians for Independent Work, and the ride-hailing company is responsible for all of the group’s funding. The committee has spent about $328,000 so far on things like mailers, digital ads and polling. They were responsible for one political mailer that said Diep’s support of AB5 was “a mockery of his campaign pledge to roll back regulations and promote jobs.”

Diep’s campaign has spent about $458,649, while his opponent in the primary, Janet Nguyen, has spent $277,777. The amount getting the most attention, however, is the $2 million spent by Lyft.

“Throwing down seven figures just shows the rest of the community that they take this seriously and that they could do more,” said John Thomas, a GOP political consultant. He said that the “$2 million is probably just the tip of the iceberg.”

Diep’s opponent Nguyen said that AB5 was “one of the worst and most devastating anti-business and anti-jobs laws that has come out of Sacramento.” Her campaign said that Lyft has helped to even the playing field in the election.

“We’re very grateful for their support,” said Dave Gilliard, the campaign spokesperson.

AB5 has put the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Californians at risk,” said Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin. “It is a broken law, and we are giving a louder voice to those who want to protect their ability to do independent work.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
3.3K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
2.7K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
2.7K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
2.6K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
2.5K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.1K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
2.1K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce
1.9K
Retail

The Incredibly Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
1.9K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
1.9K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
1.8K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
1.7K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news
1.5K
Apple

Apple Blocks Clearview AI From App Store

The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased. The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased.
1.4K
International

Virus Expected To Have Long-Term Impact On Travel, X-Border Payments

WeWork, Managed by Q, co-founder Dan Teran, initial public offering, assets, acquisitions, sell-off, news WeWork, Managed by Q, co-founder Dan Teran, initial public offering, assets, acquisitions, sell-off, news
1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WeWork Gets Higher Bid For Management Startup Than Its Co-founder