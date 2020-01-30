Ridesharing

Lyft To Lay Off ~90 Sales And Marketing Employees

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Lyft announced upcoming job cuts on Wednesday (Jan. 29) as part of what it termed a “corporate restructuring.” The change comes as the ridesharing service — which employs 5,500 people — is asking itself hard questions about how it will continue to stay profitable, The New York Times reported.

The layoffs will hit about 90 people, and will consist of jobs in the marketing and enterprise sales departments. In the marketing arena, Lyft will be focusing on regional teams now, rather than state-by-state teams as it had previously. Its enterprise team is changing its priorities as well on what will be the new focus going forward.

Lyft spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna said the company had “carefully evaluated” which resources it would need to complete its goals this year going forward. She said it was “still growing,” and would hire 1,000 new employees this year.

While once a darling among tech startups, Lyft has joined a sad club of said companies that have seen diminishing returns lately. Yet, the company has not cut jobs since going public last year.

Lyft’s stocks fell after it went public in March, and did not end up recovering, with the shares down more than 30 percent from the offering price. However, CEO Logan Green told investors in October that the company was making progress on becoming profitable. He said Lyft could reach that goal by 2021 if it excluded some costs — a year ahead of schedule.

The company recently introduced a new car rental program in Los Angeles and San Francisco that will work similarly to a traditional rental company.

Lyft isn’t the only company to see setbacks. Its chief rival Uber laid off 1,000 employees in numerous rounds of cuts.

WeWork is another tech startup that has been floundering, having cut 2,400 jobs recently amid a walk-back on its plans to go public. The company was also in need of a bailout from SoftBank recently.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

video game cartridges video game cartridges
4.0K
eCommerce

As Classic Video Games Turn Into Collectibles, Can eCommerce Keep Up?

After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On
3.8K
Investments

Kobe Bryant’s VC Firm Holds More Than $2B In Assets

The Vitamin Shoppe The Vitamin Shoppe
3.6K
Retail

Vitamin Shoppe Opens Stores Inside Nine LA Fitness Gyms

Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators
3.5K
ANTITRUST

Antitrust Regulators Investigate Proposed Dairy Megamerger

cross-border payments cross-border payments
3.5K
Investments

Visa Joins $80M Round For Currencycloud

3.4K
B2B Payments

Fraudsters Try New Spins On The BEC Scam

Domino's pizza app Domino's pizza app
3.3K
Restaurant innovation

What Domino’s Mobile Slice Says About The New QSR World

3.2K
Accounts Payable

What U.S. Bank Is Doing To Drive Virtual Card Adoption

3.0K
Digital Banking

Helping FIs Develop Their ‘FinTech Sense’

The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust. The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust.
2.9K
Europe

New EU Policy Pushes For Data Sharing To Foster Blockchain, AI Use

Bird eScooter Bird eScooter
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Bird Buys eScooter Competitor Circ

Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships
2.7K
B2B Payments

Codat, Temenos Partner For Bank, SMB Alliance

2.7K
Investments

Monzo Courts SoftBank As Part Of £100M Capital Raise

2.7K
CFPB

CFPB’s 2020: Drawing A Bead On Abusive Practices — And States’ Activities

Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa
2.7K
VISA

Commerce Bank, Progressive and Visa Team On Real-Time Insurance Payouts