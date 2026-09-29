Oura Halts Plans to Go Public Amid Market Uncertainty

Smart ring maker Oura has paused plans to go public, citing uncertain market conditions.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) had been slated for this week but has now been postponed “despite strong demand,” Oura announced Tuesday (Sept. 29).

“Our mission is to empower people to live healthier, longer, and an IPO is just one step in our journey,” Oura CEO Tom Hale said in a news release. “We aim to deliver an extraordinary IPO for our employees and investors and we have the luxury of choosing our moment. In the meantime, we will execute against the opportunities ahead.”

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

The release added that Oura is profitable and seeing meaningful growth, with 5.7 million paid members and projected revenue growth of 90% for the fiscal year 2026.

A report by Bloomberg News notes that Oura is the highest-profile company among a series of firms that have chosen to delay their IPOs of late, following nuclear power services firm Holtec and Bamboo Insurance Services. The report adds that this trend has triggered caution in the market as it waits for Anthropic to go public.

Writing about Oura’s IPO plans last week, PYMNTS noted that the company’s pitch goes beyond the smart ring it is known for, as Oura has spent the last year transforming the sleep, heart rate, temperature and stress signals its rings collect into personalized health guidance, unveiling a women’s health artificial intelligence model in February to do so.

“The ring is the way in,” that report said. “The business investors are pricing is what happens to the data after it leaves the finger.”

The report added that general-purpose AI is tackling health from another direction. OpenAI has said hundreds of millions of people submit health and wellness queries to ChatGPT each week, and in July debuted Health in ChatGPT to U.S. adults. This service allows them to connect Apple Health data on sleep, movement and activity along with medical records, though available information varies by app, and some proprietary scores might not transfer, OpenAI said.

“That gap is where Oura is positioning itself,” PYMNTS wrote. “A chatbot that borrows wearable data through an intermediary gets a partial feed. A wearable that runs its own model gets the full record and the member’s questions in the same place.”