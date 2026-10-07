OFAC Warning Shows CFOs Sanctions Risk Can Hide in the Payment Route

Highlights
A supplier can be clean and the payment can still break. Treasury’s correspondent-account powers can make a payment route commercially unusable because of a bank several hops away that the company never chose.
Sanctions risk is becoming liquidity risk. Losing access to a correspondent can disrupt supplier payments and cross-border cash movement without the underlying transaction itself becoming illegal.
CFOs need visibility into the route, not just the recipient. Real-time bank-risk data, richer payment information and alternative corridors are becoming essential as sanctions enforcement moves deeper into the financial plumbing.
The next sanctions shock for a multinational may not arrive as the name of a supplier appearing on a government blacklist. It could arrive as a payment that suddenly stops working.