Pinterest AI Tells Users What to Ask Their Stylist

Highlights
A saved hairstyle now comes with instructions. Pinterest’s Beauty Guides tell users what to ask for at the salon, what to expect and how to recreate the look at home.
Pinterest’s AI works from years of saves. Pinterest Assistant and the experimental Ask Pinterest app draw on users’ boards and Pins to plan bigger goals, such as furnishing a room.
Search rivals want the same moment. Google’s AI Mode already lets U.K. users book restaurant tables without leaving Search.
A saved haircut on Pinterest now comes with a script for the stylist. Pinterest launched Beauty Guides on Tuesday (Oct. 6), PYMNTS reported. The artificial intelligence tool turns hair and nail Pins into step-by-step plans that users can bring to the appointment.