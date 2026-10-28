California Puts a 15-Minute Clock on AI Customer Service Handoffs

Highlights
California’s AB 1609 takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, and gives businesses with more than $500 million in revenue 15 minutes to connect a customer with a person or book a call back, with fines of up to $5,000 per violation.
Salesforce, Zendesk and Genesys are building the handoff into their AI service products, and Zendesk no longer charges for conversations a human finishes.
New York City proposed a rule Oct. 20 that would require businesses to offer a single button or command to reach a person and to keep records of every automated interaction for three years.
It’s fairly common in the age of artificial intelligence and agents for AI to handle routine customer service faster and cheaper than a call center, but the customer on the other end can get stuck in a loop of menus and canned answers with no way to reach a person.