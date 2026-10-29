AI and Embedded Finance Raise the Bar for Payment Controls

Highlights
WEX’s Taranjit Singh said faster money movement requires visibility, reconciliation and risk controls to operate at the same speed.
AI can sharpen fraud detection and automate payment operations, provided institutions pair models with contextual data, governance and institutional knowledge.
Embedded payments widen the security perimeter because risk can enter through software vendors connected to the payment flow.
Watch more: Your Payments Got Smarter. Did Your Infrastructure?
Taranjit Singh is the senior vice president and Technical Fellow for Corporate Payments at WEX, focused on payments infrastructure, technology, risk and modernization.