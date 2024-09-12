Google Wallet Debuts Digital IDs and Enhances Commuter Features

Google Wallet on Thursday (Sept. 12) unveiled enhanced features to improve the travel and commuting experience.

Starting soon, per a Thursday Google blog post, U.S. users can create digital IDs from their passports for use at select TSA checkpoints, making domestic travel more convenient. The service also expands support for state-issued IDs and prepaid commuter benefit cards, with plans to integrate more transit options globally.

In the blog post, which announced these new features, Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Cheng said: “People are increasingly looking for ways to digitize everyday items — with one of the top requests being a digital ID. Last year we began rolling out the ability to save select state-issued digital IDs to Wallet. Starting soon, we’ll begin beta testing a new type of digital ID in Google Wallet, giving more people in more places a way to create and store a digital ID.”

According to “Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: A Global Perspective,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Google Wallet collaboration, 70% of consumers across Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. use digital wallets.

While the digital ID feature using U.S. passports can be used at select TSA checkpoints for domestic travel, it doesn’t replace physical IDs. It aims to streamline airport processes.

Creating this digital ID is a straightforward process. Consumers can open the Google Wallet app and choose the option to “create an ID pass with your U.S. passport.” The app will guide them through scanning the security chip embedded in their passports. To confirm a consumer’s identity, he or she will need to record a quick selfie video. Once completed, Google Wallet will process the information and notify consumers when their digital ID pass is ready for use, which typically takes a few minutes.

Data Security

In another Thursday blog post announcing the features, Google Wallet Group Project Manager Alan Stapelberg said the passport data is kept encrypted to ensure security, unlike a physical ID.

“Today, if you’re presenting your physical ID (for example to confirm your age or your address) you have to share everything — your name, address, your physical description and more. However, with a digital ID, you can share only the required data. Additionally, you must authenticate the device with a fingerprint, PIN or passcode in order for any of your ID information to be shared with the requester,” he wrote.

“With government-issued digital IDs in Google Wallet today, we use end-to-end encryption between the mobile device where the ID is stored and the issuing party,” he continued. “When saving a government-issued ID to Wallet, Google servers do not see ID information during provisioning and management of the credential. Additionally, we store your data encrypted — which means no one can see or access the ID information unless you authenticate on the phone, ensuring the digital ID can’t be copied and re-used.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department announced it is beta testing a public-facing program that enables would-be travelers to renew passports online.

Cheng wrote that Google Wallet has seen significant growth in transit use, doubling its user base for commutes in the past 18 months. The service now supports more transit cards globally, including prepaid commuter benefit cards in the U.S. and public transport tickets in various international locations. New features such as automatic ticket imports from Gmail and live train status updates have been added to enhance the commuting experience.

To improve overall user experience, Google has introduced notifications for pass changes and added web access to passes at wallet.google.com. The company continues to work with partners worldwide to expand Google Wallet’s functionality, aiming to make it a comprehensive, secure solution for daily digital needs across various situations and locations, Cheng said. These enhancements reflect Google’s commitment to digitizing everyday items and streamlining user experiences while maintaining a focus on security and privacy.

Expanding Transit Payment Options

Internationally, Google Wallet is collaborating with various transit and payment providers to extend mobile payment options. For instance, commuters in Hamburg, Germany can now save their public transport tickets in Google Wallet, with similar functionality coming soon for iPASSCard users in Taiwan and more Octopus Card users in Hong Kong. In Germany, where over half a million users already store their Deutschlandticket in Google Wallet, the company has implemented secure ticketing through Motics, offering enhanced protection against copying and tampering.

To further streamline the commuting experience, Google Wallet now automatically imports tickets from booking confirmations sent to Gmail, ensuring easy access when needed. Additionally, an upcoming feature will allow users to view live train status updates directly from their ticket in Wallet, providing real-time information on train schedules and any delays, as well as access to tickets for future rides.

