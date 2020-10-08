In an apparent acknowledgment that their 2018 link-up was just what the doctor ordered, GoodRx and Kroger Health have extended their relationship by three years, the companies announced on Thursday (Oct. 8) in a joint news release.

“By partnering with Kroger Health to power the Kroger Rx Savings Club, we have been able to help even more Americans lower the price of their prescriptions, which is especially impactful at a time when healthcare costs in America are on the rise,” Jim Sheninger, GoodRx’s pharmacy strategy officer, said in a prepared statement. “Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. and is visited by millions of consumers every day, so we’re proud to continue working together to further our mission of providing Americans with access to affordable and convenient healthcare.”

The companies said that since joining forces in 2018, they have provided "hundreds of thousands of customers with exclusive access to discounts on commonly prescribed generic medications for widespread conditions in the U.S., including diabetes, asthma, mental health issues, women’s health concerns, gastrointestinal issues and heart health."

Savings on prescriptions can be up to 85 percent off list price, according to the news release. Kroger said its Rx Savings Club lets customers buy more than 100 common generic prescriptions for $6 or less. Newly added prescriptions include some oral contraceptives and company-branded diabetic supplies.

The program works on a subscription basis. For sliding fees that top out at $72 per month for a family of up to six people, covered prescriptions are either free or cost up to a maximum of $30 for a 30-day supply.

The program applies to pharmacies located inside Kroger stores, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith’s and Fry’s, according to Thursday’s release.

“Between the public health crisis and the ensuing economic challenges, this is a difficult time for many people. Americans are being forced to make tough decisions that oftentimes put their budgets and their health at odds. Our renewed partnership with GoodRx enables us to help our customers save money while maintaining their prescriptions, which is more critical than ever amidst the backdrop of the pandemic. Together, we can continue to help people live healthier lives,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

GoodRx, which was founded in 2011, says it has helped 18 million people save $20 billion in prescription drug costs. The company filed to go public in August.

Kroger Health, a division of Kroger Co., has more than 2,200 pharmacies serving 16 million customers in 35 states.