Healthcare

Teladoc Slow To Pay Some Doctors Due To Virus Hiring Boom

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Teladoc slow to pay some doctors during pandemic

Remote medical service Teladoc missed payments for some doctors, which the company attributed to the extreme growth pains of the pandemic requiring its services much more than before.

Remote medical services like Teladoc work by facilitating meetings with a physician via telephone or computer. The company says it made 98 percent of payments on time, with the errors attributable to the company not having doctors’ correct information, as well as some where the payments were sent to Teladoc and not the physicians themselves.

As the coronavirus fundamentally changed American life in recent weeks, the number of appointments made via Teladoc has more than doubled. Policymakers have asked residents to “please do health this way,” as it will hopefully help to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Lockdown measures, put into place due to the virus, have made any remote communications a necessity for the time being.

Doctors have been under tight fiscal constraints like almost everyone during the pandemic because the amount of people coming into hospitals for non-essential services has plummeted – and with it, hospitals’ revenue.

Usually, doctors operating in telemedicine platforms are paid per visit and receive malpractice insurance from the firm they work for. Most are contractors, though a small percentage work for the platform themselves.

These sorts of companies have graduated to utilizing primary care physicians and sometimes pay them more than they’d usually make for their services due to the high demand for things like mental health services.

Doctors have been known to do a few appointments per day on these services in their free time. The companies match doctors with patients via algorithm, similar to how ride-share companies like Uber work. Some doctors take on larger loads and use multiple different telemedicine platforms.

The telemedicine services are usually important for non-urgent health concerns during this pandemic, and since early March, Teladoc reports over 20,000 appointments per day. Rival platforms have been chomping at the bit to try and recruit more professionals to join their services since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
25.8K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
20.4K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
19.3K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
13.8K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
9.9K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
7.8K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.5K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
7.4K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
7.0K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.7K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
5.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
5.5K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
4.9K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

bitcoin bitcoin
4.9K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
4.5K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack