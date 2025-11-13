Amex Sees Healthcare’s Payment Pain as Its Next Frontier

Highlights
Legacy systems and manual processes have long slowed healthcare billing, but digital tools now enable faster reconciliation, real-time cash flow visibility and fewer administrative bottlenecks.
As consumers bring new behavioral standards into healthcare, payment modernization has become key to satisfaction, retention and competitive differentiation.
From digital wallets to automated billing, healthcare providers that offer seamless, secure and flexible payment options will lead in both patient trust and operational efficiency.
For much of its history, healthcare has presented a unique contrast in digital progress. While the sector leads in medical technology, healthcare billing and payments have frequently been slower to modernize.