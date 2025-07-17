Asepha Uses AI Agents to Take Over Pharmacy Busywork

Highlights
Pharmacist Eunice Wu was frustrated that she spent much of her time doing administrative work instead of helping patients, prompting her and a colleague to found Asepha.
Asepha raised $4 million in seed funding to expand its AI-powered platform that automates pharmacy workflows, helping relieve administrative burdens and staffing shortages.
The startup’s tools digitize handwritten prescriptions, answer phone calls and streamline data entry, cutting task times by up to two-thirds.
