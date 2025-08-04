Digital Upgrades Shake Up July Prescription App Rankings

With CVS reporting stronger earnings last week, in large part based on its deployment of digital solutions, we took a look at the App Provider rankings for prescription apps and found some surprises for July. The PYMNTS prescription app provider page offers a monthly ranking of prescription apps, assessing them based on publicly-available information and exclusive app-usage data, helping users identify the top performers in the market. The ranking aims to provide precise insights into app performance, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.