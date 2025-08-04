Digital Upgrades Shake Up July Prescription App Rankings

With CVS reporting stronger earnings last week, in large part based on its deployment of digital solutions, we took a look at the App Provider rankings for prescription apps and found some surprises for July. The PYMNTS prescription app provider page offers a monthly ranking of prescription apps, assessing them based on publicly-available information and exclusive app-usage data, helping users identify the top performers in the market. The ranking aims to provide precise insights into app performance, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.

The biggest surprise was that CVS did not post any gains along with its financial comeback, which it highlighted in earnings last week. But right up there was the performance of CenterWell Pharmacy, which posted an 11-point gain for a new score of 48. CenterWell is part of Humana’s suite of health services and benefits from integration with Humana’s Medicare Advantage and Part D plans. Humana’s continued commitment to expanding CenterWell facilities and the growing number of seniors choosing Medicare Advantage with CenterWell pharmacy benefits appear to reinforce strong membership and prescription volume growth. CenterWell Pharmacy recently launched a redesigned mobile app that streamlines prescription management with features such as real-time order tracking, simplified refills, easy prescription transfers and automatic refill options. The app, updated in late June 2025, has been met with positive user feedback and increased engagement, potentially improving medication adherence and satisfaction during July.

Also, posting a solid gain was RxSaver Prescription Discounts. It was up five points in July for a total score of 45. RxSaver continues to excel with its straightforward, no-membership-required coupon system, which lets consumers instantly compare medication prices at hundreds of pharmacies. Recent positive press, such as a mid-July 2025 Digital Journal review, highlighted RxSaver’s ease of use, transparency and wide acceptance, referring to it as a “reliable workhorse”—which may have boosted user trust and attracted new customers during the month. The March 2025 acquisition of RxSaver by GoodRx, a market leader, strengthened RxSaver’s consumer reach through combined technologies and brand recognition. This acquisition was followed by a 20% revenue growth report for GoodRx’s prescription savings products, suggesting a spillover of confidence and possible new user onboarding through cross-promotion.

Finally, OptumRx posted a 4-point gain, bringing its total score to 63. Effective July 1, OptumRx eliminated reauthorization requirements for more than 60 additional drugs used to treat chronic conditions, such as behavioral health, HIV, high cholesterol and hypertension. This move built upon previous eliminations and now covers more than 140 chronic disease medications in 2025, streamlining access for prescribers and patients and making the pharmacy experience less burdensome. By reducing administrative barriers, OptumRx improved patient medication access, supporting better adherence and health outcomes.