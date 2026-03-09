AWS, Google Signal Healthcare’s Shift to Agentic AI
Agentic AI is starting to look less like a future promise in healthcare and more like a practical answer to a familiar problem: too much staff time spent on paperwork, follow-up and system work that keeps people away from patients. Healthcare leaders are moving past the idea of AI as a simple assistant and toward systems that can take action across scheduling, documentation, billing and patient support. The shift is still early, but the direction is becoming clearer.