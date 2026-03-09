AWS, Google Signal Healthcare’s Shift to Agentic AI

Agentic AI is starting to look less like a future promise in healthcare and more like a practical answer to a familiar problem: too much staff time spent on paperwork, follow-up and system work that keeps people away from patients. Healthcare leaders are moving past the idea of AI as a simple assistant and toward systems that can take action across scheduling, documentation, billing and patient support. The shift is still early, but the direction is becoming clearer.

Take, for example, AWS. It says Amazon Connect Health is a new healthcare-focused agentic AI offering designed to take on routine administrative work that often pulls staff away from patients. In the article, AWS says the product can help with patient verification, appointment scheduling, clinical notes and medical coding, while working inside the systems healthcare organizations already use.

The company argues that this matters because providers spend too much time on manual tasks such as gathering data from different systems, and patients are frustrated by delays and hard-to-navigate processes. AWS also says the product is built to keep clinicians and staff in control by showing the source behind AI-generated outputs and by handing patient-facing tasks to a human when needed.

The article also makes the case that better results depend on better access to healthcare data. AWS says Amazon Connect Health connects with AWS HealthLake and partner systems so organizations can bring together records from many sources and use that information in a more meaningful way. AWS highlights early customer examples from Amazon One Medical, Netsmart, Veradigm, Greenway Health and Pelago, saying these organizations are using the technology to reduce documentation work, speed coding and give clinicians more time with patients. Overall, the piece presents Amazon Connect Health as a practical attempt to put agentic AI to work in healthcare by easing paperwork, improving patient access and fitting into existing clinical workflows rather than forcing providers to adopt entirely new ones.

Google’s Action Plan

In an article from Google, the company says healthcare is moving from simply storing digital records to using agentic AI to act on that information. The main idea is that AI agents can do more than answer prompts. They can help carry out tasks across scheduling, claims, documentation and patient support. Google says this shift could reduce the manual work that slows down care and frustrates both staff and patients. The article also stresses that these agents need access to the full picture, including text, voice and other forms of data, so they can give workers useful help at the right moment.

Google builds the article around advice as much as product news. The piece argues that agentic AI works best when it is tied to real healthcare workflows and backed by strong safeguards around privacy, compliance and data control. It also suggests that success comes when organizations move beyond small experiments and apply AI to practical, high-volume problems such as customer service, research paperwork, revenue cycle work and helping patients understand their lab results.

The article points to examples from CVS Health, Highmark Health, Humana, Quest Diagnostics and Waystar to show how companies are trying to turn AI agents into tools that save time, improve clarity and support better decisions. Overall, Google presents agentic AI as most useful when it helps people take action on healthcare data instead of simply collecting more of it.

Pain Points

Agentic is, after all, meant to solve the problem of automating manual tasks. In an article from The Fast Mode, agentic AI is presented as a practical way for healthcare organizations to ease pressure on staff and improve how work gets done.

The piece argues that hospitals and clinics are dealing with too many disconnected systems, too much manual work and growing demand from patients who want faster digital access. Against that backdrop, agentic AI stands out because it can handle multistep tasks across scheduling, billing, intake and care coordination with less constant human direction. The article says this can help reduce burnout, support short-staffed teams and improve patient access, especially when AI agents are used to support always-on service across digital channels and phone-based interactions.

The advice in The Fast Mode article is straightforward: start with the workflow, not the technology. The author says healthcare organizations should first map how information moves between patients, staff and systems, then decide where agentic AI can remove friction. The piece also says leaders should match the tool to the task, since some simple, repetitive work may only need basic automation while more complex work may justify agentic AI.

It stresses the need to measure results clearly, monitor agent performance across full workflows and build trust through traceable outputs, audit logs, human oversight and strong security controls. The central message is that agentic AI works best when it is tied to real business problems, connected to existing systems and governed with clear rules for accountability.

