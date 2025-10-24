How Invisible Payments Are Forcing Digital Identity to Evolve

Watch more: From Bolt-On to Built-In: Identity’s Payments Moment
Karen Webster is CEO of PYMNTS, where she oversees coverage of the intersection between finance, payments and “what’s next” for FinTechs and banks.
Tom Poole is senior vice president, digital payments and identity at Capital One, guiding the bank’s approach to authentication and commerce systems.
Rodger Desai is CEO and founder of Prove, which delivers identity verification and fraud prevention solutions for digital services.
Chris Palumbo is chief risk officer at Citadel Credit Union, leading risk management and security strategy for that community-focused financial institution.