Banks Are Building the Trust Layer AI Can’t Break

Highlights
AI agents and automated bots are breaking identity verification systems built for a simpler internet, forcing banks and payment firms to rethink trust.
Firms that run lean identity programs are paying for it: nearly half reported fraud losses tied to adversarial bots, and 43% onboarded suppliers that later proved untrustworthy.
The fix is a networked “ID supply chain” that distributes verification across entire ecosystems. The race to build it is underway.
Banks, payment firms and digital platforms are rebuilding identity verification around what many executives now describe as “ID supply chains,” a networked approach to trust that distributes identity checks, risk signals and verification data across multiple participants rather than locking them inside a single institution.