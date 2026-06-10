What Happens When the Customer You Rejected Was Real

Highlights
Firms managing identity verification internally report the highest rates of false positives and onboarding delays.
Customer acquisition losses tied to identity friction may outweigh direct fraud costs in many onboarding journeys.
The most effective identity models appear to balance risk controls with conversion and growth objectives.
Digital identity verification has long been measured primarily by one standard: how effectively it stops fraud. But new data suggests many organizations may be focusing on the wrong side of the ledger.