InsurTech Ethos Technologies Files for IPO

Life insurance technology company Ethos Technologies filed for its initial public offering Friday (Sept. 26).

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company filed its registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO and intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “LIFE,” it said in a Friday press release.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” Ethos said in the release.

The company’s technology platform serves consumers, agents and carriers, and it offers access to life insurance products with just a few health questions and no medical exam required, according to the release.

Ethos said in its Form S-1 that it began operations in 2018 and that it has expanded from one to ten products since then. They also surpassed 450,000 cumulative policies activated in 2025.

During the 12 months ended June 30, the company earned revenue of $320 million, year-over-year revenue growth of 57% and a gross margin of 98%, according to the form.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Its platform provides consumers with affordable coverage in minutes, offers agents an instant selling process and next-day commissions and delivers strong risk management capabilities to carriers, the company said in the form.

“Ethos is a low, single-digit percentage of the life insurance industry today,” the company said in the form. “By building a high-NPS, vertically-integrated technology platform that transforms the life insurance experience for consumers, agents and carriers — we are well-positioned to seize the opportunity before us and transform the industry.”

The company was valued at $2.7 billion in July 2021 when it raised an additional $100 million on the heels of a $200 million Series D round two months earlier.

It said at the time that its investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital, Accel, GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

In another recent development in the InsurTech sector, DynaRisk said in July that it raised $4.7 million in a funding round to accelerate product innovation and fuel the international expansion of its cyber risk management solutions for the insurance sector.

In June, Orus raised 25 million euros in a Series B funding round to fuel the planned pan-European expansion of its digital platform offering tailored insurance for small and medium-sized businesses.