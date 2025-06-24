Orus Raises $29 Million to Expand Small Business Insurance Platform

Paris-based digital insurer Orus raised 25 million euros (about $29 million) in a Series B funding round to fuel the planned pan-European expansion of its digital platform offering tailored insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Initially operating in France, Orus has begun its international expansion with Spain and is considering adding other European markets in 2026, the company said in a Tuesday (June 24) press release.

“The SMB insurance sector is still dominated by legacy players offering opaque products, slow onboarding, poor customer service and cumbersome claims processing,” Orus CEO Côme Dartiguenave said in the release. “Orus leverages technology to provide simple and transparent insurance solutions tailored precisely to the needs of small businesses.”

Orus is also launching a new broker platform that will join the company’s existing direct-to-business model, according to the release. The platform will offer brokers the digital speed and transparency developed by Orus, enabling them to easily quote, customize and manage Orus’ digital-first insurance products.

“Brokers are a cornerstone of the SMB insurance landscape,” Dartiguenave said in the release. “Our new platform combines the speed and intelligence of our technology with brokers’ trusted expertise, allowing them to serve clients faster and with a seamless digital experience.”

Henri Tilloy, partner at Singular, which led the funding round, said in the release that Orus is “defining a new category in commercial insurance.”

“It is the first digital platform we have seen that truly serves the full breadth of the [SMB] landscape, from independent professionals to construction crews to retail shops or chains, with a solution that is both comprehensive and intuitive, with a quote ready in 3 minutes online,” Tilloy said.

Orus’ Series B came about 20 months after an October 2023 Series A funding round in which it raised 11 million euros to expand the number of insurance products it offers.

In another, separate development in the space, it was reported in September that French embedded insurance startup Neat raised 50 million euros. Neat’s “turnkey, white-label insurance service” helps retailers and other companies sell embedded insurance products to their customers.

In May 2024, Vitesse completed a $93 million Series C funding round aimed at growing its treasury and payment solutions for the insurance industry. Headquartered in London, Vitesse serves customers across Europe and was expanding in the United States at the time of the round.

