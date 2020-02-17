How Cisco Is Building The Smart Cities Of The Future

“In the smart city environment, [stakeholders] want to attract people to those cities [and] provide new and innovative services,” Butaney noted. “They want to deploy these multiple [IoT] services, [but that] truly starts with one service [platform] and one network, [like in] transportation. An integrated IoT gateway can connect all of these systems.”

Transportation officials using such networks could consolidate necessary data, including information about bus routes, pedestrian crossings or road safety with that of handling fares and riders’ payments. Recent Cisco projects have focused on bus systems in British Columbia and smart pedestrian safety in Florida.

Industrial IoT solutions are geared toward providing connectivity, but many departments’ digital systems are not yet integrated with other citywide networks. This has always been a challenge, Butaney said, but safe integration is necessary for smart cities’ development, as communication growth occurs only if systems are linked and fully secure.

Security and IoT growth challenges

IoT devices’ security measures often fail to inspire trust, particularly in consumer-facing applications. Smart home-related data breach reports are all too common, and these incidents could prove particularly detrimental if they affect cities’ interconnected IoT networks. Security concerns are the top problem organizations cite before they begin IoT projects, according to internal Cisco data, with 68 percent of businesses noting it is as such.