Sprint, Wirecard Team On IoT Payments

Sprint and Wirecard confirmed at CES 2020 Wednesday (Jan. 8) a new collaboration that will eventually integrate Wirecard’s commerce solutions into Sprint’s Curiosity™ Internet of Things (IoT) platform to establish the “Internet of Payments.”

The two global companies will collaborate and embed payment technologies in IoT deployments, creating additional value for their enterprise clients.

Sprint and Wirecard will first focus on their respective retail segments, collaborating to define and deliver the retail experience of the future, across multiple channels, with a comprehensive, commercial strategy and delivery approach. Their combined abilities will allow merchants to meet current and future customer needs and wants with a sophisticated, integrated consumer experience.

“We’re pleased to integrate Wirecard solutions into our robust IoT platform,” said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development for Sprint. “This opens up many commercial opportunities, and also delivers an unparalleled commerce solution for our global clients and their customers.” He continued, “As IoT becomes even more central to how enterprises run, we look forward to identifying new opportunities and use cases for these technologies. The growing internet of things will lead to new and innovative transactions, like directly between devices, and this collaboration will power such use cases.”

“Collaborating with Sprint is a tremendous opportunity to expand our collective reach and capabilities, plus meet a growing demand for commerce without barriers,” said Georg von Waldenfels, executive vice president of group business development at Wirecard. “Adding Wirecard unified commerce solutions to Sprint’s game-changing IoT technology is a significant step toward developing the shopping experience of the future, and we look forward to all the possibilities this cooperation offers us.”