14 Years After Durbin, Court Kills Debit Swipe Fee Caps

Highlights
A North Dakota judge has vacated debit card interchange regulations contained in Regulation II.
The ruling claims the Federal Reserve overstepped its bounds in setting so-called swipe fee caps.
Merchants claim interchange fee caps are too high; banks have said the fees are needed to fund innovation and security efforts.
A North Dakota judge has fired the starting gun on what could become the biggest reset of U.S. debit card economics since the Durbin Amendment itself, 14 years on — as an order came down vacating the Federal Reserve’s 2011 swipe fee cap.