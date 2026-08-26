Hotel Pricing AI Software Faces Test After Court Revives Atlantic City Case
Picture a hotel handing its private pricing data to a computer program, while the hotel across the street is feeding its own numbers into that same program. That is the scenario at the heart of a lawsuit against several Atlantic City casino hotels, and a federal appeals court just ruled it can move forward. The case raises a question that reaches far past one boardwalk: can software turn competitors into secret price partners, even if no human ever picks up the phone?