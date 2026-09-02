OpenPayd Secures 43 US Licenses Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

London-based financial infrastructure platform OpenPayd finalized its integration of MSB USA Inc., securing 43 state money-transmitter licenses, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 2) press release. The release noted that the expansion establishes a regulated U.S. footprint, bypassing the lengthy state-by-state licensing process to immediately support OpenPayd’s 1,200 global clients. The move comes as the company prepares to go public on the Nasdaq via a merger with Titan Acquisition Corp. in a deal valuing OpenPayd at up to $1.145 billion.

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“This entry to the U.S. market is a transformative next step for OpenPayd, which builds on our multi-year growth,” said Iana Dimitrova, CEO of OpenPayd, in the announcement. “Our clients are increasingly global, and their demand for seamless, compliant payment infrastructure in key markets like the U.S. has driven this strategic move.”

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The acquisition underscores a structural shift in FinTech, where software application programming interfaces (APIs) are becoming secondary to the geographic value of regulatory permissions. Analysts, including those at PYMNTS, note that enabling services like fiat-to-digital asset settlement, automated clearing house (ACH) transactions and cross-border wires requires a market-by-market legal framework. By acquiring MSB USA, founded by OpenPayd Founder Ozan Ozerk, the company compresses a multi-year regulatory buildout into a single corporate transaction.

For international platforms, navigating the fragmented U.S. regulatory system has historically been a significant bottleneck. A recent PYMNTS analysis, “FinTechs’ Roadmap to Scale,” highlighted this friction, noting that companies lacking a federal bank charter must “stitch together a patchwork of state money-transmitter licenses,” a process characterized as a “costly, time-consuming route that limits flexibility.”

Firms are increasingly willing to pay a premium to acquire these licensing moats. PYMNTS reported in January that blockchain developer Polygon Labs committed more than $250 million to acquire crypto exchange Coinme primarily to secure its 48 state money-transmitter licenses. The transaction demonstrated that regulatory coverage is often the most valuable asset underlying modern financial APIs.

According to an article from FinTech Finance News, while payments technology is highly replicable, a unified regulatory stack spanning the United Kingdom, European Union and United States is exceptionally rare. The publication noted that the U.S. move follows OpenPayd’s recent authorization under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. This combined regulatory coverage is expected to put immediate pressure on domestic Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers and European rivals seeking to gain a North American foothold.

The press release stated that the firm’s transatlantic strategy coincides with “sustained growth.” As of July 31, OpenPayd’s annualized transaction volume surpassed $300 billion, with annual recurring revenue exceeding $96 million.

Translating this financial scale to the U.S. market, however, will bring fresh challenges. FinTech Finance News reported that the success of OpenPayd’s expansion will depend heavily on the smooth finalization of its Nasdaq merger in the fourth quarter of 2026, where public market scrutiny will demand high operational transparency. If successful, OpenPayd will have constructed a rare regulatory bridge across both fiat and digital assets on both sides of the Atlantic.