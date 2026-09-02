OpenPayd Secures 43 US Licenses Ahead of Nasdaq Listing
London-based financial infrastructure platform OpenPayd finalized its integration of MSB USA Inc., securing 43 state money-transmitter licenses, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 2) press release. The release noted that the expansion establishes a regulated U.S. footprint, bypassing the lengthy state-by-state licensing process to immediately support OpenPayd’s 1,200 global clients. The move comes as the company prepares to go public on the Nasdaq via a merger with Titan Acquisition Corp. in a deal valuing OpenPayd at up to $1.145 billion.