Leela CEO Says AI Can Give FinTechs a 10-Person Compliance Team

Highlights
Leela raised $4.8 million to build AI agents that run compliance end to end, from writing policies to producing evidence for auditors and regulators.
For one early customer, Leela turned 40 compliance policies into 262 actionable obligations. Its agents then handle the work those obligations require: fraud and anti-money laundering reviews, customer complaints, and suspicious activity reports prepared for human review.
Founder Preeti Krishnan, a former attorney and FinTech executive, said smaller firms can now have access to “a 10-person compliance team.” Larger institutions could use the agents to extend existing teams.
Compliance remains labor-intensive for financial institutions, which must satisfy multiple regulators and meet extensive documentation requirements. Leela is built to perform much of that work rather than simply provide information. The company is launching with $4.6 million in funding and an AI platform designed to execute compliance tasks while keeping humans responsible for consequential decisions.